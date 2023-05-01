Luton stretched their unbeaten run to 13 Championship encounters with a 1-1 draw at Blackburn Rovers this evening, as the visitors kept their play-off hopes alive thanks to a late equaliser at Ewood Park.

The Hatters had led through Tom Lockyer's goal early in the second half and looked like they would hold on for yet another victory, only to concede with seven minutes to go.

Boss Rob Edwards made two changes to the team who beat Middlesbrough 2-1 a week ago, midfielders Luke Berry and Jordan Clark coming in for Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Allan Campbell who both dropped to the bench.

Luton fans celebrate Tom Lockyer's goal against Blackburn Rovers

If the pressure had been off in the week going into the contest, it was relieved even more ahead of kick-off, Town's third place in the Championship confirmed after Middlesbrough lost 1-0 at Rotherham United in the 1pm kick-off.

With the hosts needing a result to keep their play-off hopes alive, they made a bright start to the contest, but it was Luton who had the best chance on eight minutes, Clark pouncing on a loose pass in midfield and bursting forward.

He was halted by a last ditch challenge from Adam Wharton as he reached the area, although still managed to swivel and shoot, Aynsley Pears saving low down.

Rovers pressed for that vital opener and should have had it on 14 minutes, a ball into the box deflecting perfectly into the path of the arriving Harry Pickering, who completely unmarked, could only drag wide of the target.

The hosts continued to threaten, Sammie Szmodics released through the middle, denied by a perfectly timed tackle by Amari'i Bell, who positioned himself well to block another attempt on goal having given the ball away in a dangerous area.

Luton's best chances were coming from mistakes from the Rovers' defence, another slip seeing Berry instantly find Morris, who had one thing on his mind, bursting away and having a crack which deflected behind.

Town's leading scorer then had another opportunity on 26 minutes, a high ball into the box headed down by Berry, with Morris's first touch good, but with the angle against him skewed well, well wide.

An open and entertaining contest continued to flow, Blackburn cutting through Town's back-line as Joe Rankin-Costello's low drive was well saved by the legs of Horvath, the USA stopper gathering Hayden Carter's long ranger comfortably enough.

Chances continued to be created at both ends, Adebayo winning a corner and then meeting Bradley's header back across goal, Pears claiming underneath his own crossbar.

Still the opportunities kept coming, Bell doing terrifically to win possession back and then setting off from inside his own haf, Town eventually finding Doughty in a good position, the wingback firing high and wide.

With 37 gone, Bradley unfortunately saw his clearance rebound against his own head, setting Tyrhyrs Dolan away, but he narrowly failed to pick out the bottom corner.

The Luton skipper then did well moments later as Dolan cut in from the left and unleashed a curling effort that looked destined to ripple the net, only for the head of Bradley to repel away.

After the break, Town made a fantastic start with Bell continuing his outstanding personal display, before another fine move on the left saw Morris find Berry in the centre of the goal, the midfielder surprisingly failing to sort his feet out and being crowded out.

It mattered little though, Town ahead with their next opportunity on 50 minutes, Morris the provider once more, doing marvellously to hold the ball up, twist one way and the other to send over a cross that Lockyer glanced past Pears for his second goal in as many games.

Rovers, now out of play-off contention with that goal, brought on Sorba Thomas and Bradley Dack, but with 56 gone, it was Luton who came close to a second, Morris and Clark combining to tee up Adebayo, his drive batted away by Pears.

Rankin-Costello thought he had levelled proceedings, only to see Bell get in the way of his low attempt, before Edwards introduced Mpanzu and Fred Onyedinma for Clark and Doughty midway through.

Bradley almost continued his fine record of scoring in front of the Sky cameras once more when Cody Drameh's searching free kick was nodded back by Morris and the centre half could only direct his effort against the crossbar with Pears beaten.

Edwards kept Marvelous Nakamba and Morris fresh by taking them off for Campbell and Luke Freeman, but the anticipated throwing of the kitchen sink never really came from Rovers, whose players were almost starting to accept another season in the second tier.

Dack sent an ambitious attempt miles over, with Luton bringing on Dan Potts for the final seven minutes, his first league outing since January 21 in the 2-0 win at Wigan Athletic.

With four minutes to go the hosts did finally get the goal that kept their dreams of a top six finish alive, Carter meeting Thomas's right wing corner with a thumping header to draw Rovers level, as the Welsh international's set-pieces proved a thorn in Luton's side yet again.

Buoyed by the leveller and with the home fans now roaring them forward, Blackburn almost won it in sensational style during stoppage time, Szmodics volley crashing against the bar with Horvath well beaten.

However, Luton saw the final few seconds out to stretch their unbeaten away sequence to a brilliant 12 games, as they now have one more match to go, against Hull, before the real stuff starts again.

Rovers: Aynsley Pears, Harry Pickering (Callum Brittain 81) Dominic Hyam, Sammie Szmodics, Tyrhys Dolan (Bradley Dack 54), Joe Rankin-Costello, Hayden Carter, Ryan Hedges (Sorba Thomas 54) , Ben Brereton Diaz, Lewis Travis (C, Harry Leonard 81), Adam Wharton.

Subs not used: Joe Hilton, Daniel Ayala, Jake Garrett.

Hatters: Ethan Horvath, Cody Drameh (Dan Potts 83), Tom Lockyer, Sonny Bradley (C), Amari'i Bell, Alfie Doughty (Fred Onyedinma 65), Marvelous Nakamba (Allan Campbell 74), Jordan Clark (Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu 65), Luke Berry, Elijah Adebayo, Carlton Morris (Luke Freeman 74).

Subs not used: James Shea, Joe Taylor.

Bookings: Hyam 72, Szmodics 90.

Referee: Darren England.