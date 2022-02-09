Tykes boss disappointed with second half mistake as winless run continues at Luton

Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi

Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi bemoaned his side's second half performance as they fell to a sixth straight defeat when losing 2-1 at Luton on Tuesday evening.

Folllowing a positive opening 45 minutes in which the struggling visitors had looked the better team, the scores were all square at the break, Allan Campbell's goal cancelled out by Carlton Morris' excellent equaliser.

However, the Hatters upped their game after the break and scored the winner through Elijah Adebayo's penalty on the hour mark, following a foul by goalkeeper Bradley Collins on Fred Onyedinma, stretching the Tykes' winless run in the Championship to 13 games.

Asbaghi told the club's official website: "It was a game of two faces.

"First half, we played well; we started the game in a really good way – pressing high, winning the ball and creating chances.

"We had chances one versus one with the goalkeeper more than one time and didn’t even finish that attack, which is of course disappointing, but we were creating chances.

“They scored a little bit from nowhere with the corner. It was frustrating at the time, but we made our way back and found the equaliser – a wonderful goal from Morris.

"First half from our part was good, I thought we were the better team.

“We came into half-time and thought we were the better team in the first half and that we definitely could go for the win.

"We came out and it was an even game, and it doesn’t take too long in the second half where we make an individual mistake that costs us a penalty and a goal, and when you’re 2-1 down, it’s tough.

"Teams in the Championship are really good at killing time when they are in the lead so what happens after that is difficult.

"There were a lot of throw-ins and corners for them, a lot of time wasted with the ball being dead – honestly, we didn’t play too much football in the second half.

“Of course, we need to be better when we’re down, but the most important thing for us is to make sure when we have even games like this that we cannot give away the easy goals that we are doing too much.

“In the end, that’s something that we definitely need to improve.