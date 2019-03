Luton saw their lead at the top of the table cut to four points after Barnsley were held to a goalless draw at Doncaster Rovers this evening.

The Tykes kept a sixth successive clean sheet at the Keepmoat Stadium, but were unable to breach the home defence either, as they played out a second stalemate in a row.

It means they cut the gap on Mick Harford's side, but now have only eight matches left to play, one less than Town, who host Gillingham tomorrow.