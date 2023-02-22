UK Power Networks have submitted plans for a new substation at Power Court, the site for Luton Town’s long-awaited new stadium.

The Hatters’ property arm, 2020 Developments, are looking to build a 17,500 capacity ground at the venue, but before they can do so, require the existing substation to be relocated, as giving an update in January, CEO Gary Sweet said: “In order for the stadium to be built we need the remaining buildings demolished, the substation moved, the river opened up and the residential scheme progressed to a greater degree of certainty.

“We have now fixed firm plans for the remaining demolition works and then, the most time-dictating element of these matters has started, with the UKPN project now underway with known deadlines for completion.”

How Luton Town's new stadium at Power Court could look - pic: Lesley Jones Architecture

Those plans for the substation appear to be making real headway as the application read: “In order to support the implementation of the regeneration of the site, alongside the relocation of the existing substation on site, 2020 Developments have approached UK Power Networks seeking a connection for additional electrical capacity.

“The application site forms part of the wider Power Court site, which was both a power station and an area of light industry in the recent past.

"Currently, most of the site is vacant, with some of the site being utilised for car parking whilst the finer details of the permissions are being considered and drawn up.

“The proposed development relates to the construction and operation of a 33/11KV primary substation.

"This proposed substation is intended to replace the existing St Mary’s primary substation that needs to be relocated as a result of the consent which permits a new football stadium for Luton Town Football Club.

"The substation will cover a total area of approximately 95m by 22.5m comprising circa 2,200m².

"In line with the security measures for such a facility, it will be surrounded by a fence of at least 3m in height.

"Due to the proximity of the proposed site to the existing highway bridge, the height of the fence varies (as depicted by the accompanying elevational plans), rising to 4.5m in the eastern corner.