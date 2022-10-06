Under pressure Albion boss Bruce hopes to still be in charge of the Baggies for Luton clash

West Bromwich Albion boss Steve Bruce is under serious pressure at the Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion manager Steve Bruce hopes he is still in charge of the club for the visit of Luton Town this weekend despite seeing his side drop into the bottom three of the Championship when losing 1-0 at Preston North End Last night.

The narrow defeat was the Baggies third in four games, as their last seven matches has seen then take just four points from a possible 21.

Bruce, who took over in February, has masterminded just one victory this tern, that a 5-2 success over Hull on August 22, which means his side are 22nd in the table, already eight points adrift of the top six, which is the very minimum expected by those at the Hawthorns, having been watching Premier League football two years ago.

Speaking after the reverse at Deedpale, when asked if he expected to be in charge for the home game against Luton this weekend, Bruce, has has managed eight wins, 11 draws and 12 losses since taking over, said: "That's for other people (to decide).

"I hope so, because I still think I'm the right one to turn it around. I've done it before, especially at this level.

"I'll never quit it, that's for sure, because it's been tough - that's not going to be on the agenda.

"I'm not going to get into that conversation but we all know that we’re judged on results, we've seen, what is it, eight managers gone already, but I can’t really focus on that at all.

“I hope I'm given time to turn it around but I understand people’s frustrations.

"I still think we can take it forward, we know what the expectations are at a club like ours and I'm still convinced that round the corner it's possible to go on a run.

“We’ve been unfortunate, but we can’t keep saying that, we've been unlucky again but results are the ones that count

“It’s nowhere near (good enough) We understand everyone’s frustrated, I get that totally.

“Our club has got to be in and around the play-offs, promotion, that's what it needs.

“We’re deeply frustrated but we’ll get ready to go again and hopefully Saturday’s a better day.”

One thing is for sure, Bruce, who has managed Newcastle United, Wigan, Birmingham, Hull and Aston Villa to name just five in a managerial career spanning almost 25 years and over 1,000 matches, won’t be quitting, as he added: “I've been in tough situations before, and the reason I've done over 1,000 games is resilience.

"As a player, to a manager, if you want me to sit here and cry my eyes out, it's not going to happen.

"We've got to prepare for Saturday. Prepare tomorrow, get the boys ready for Friday, pick them up and believe in what we're doing because I believe - it might only be me - that we're not far away from being a very decent team.

“I think they showed that they’re still with each other, that's for sure.

“I never ever give up in a battle or when you're up against it, it’s when you test yourself,.