Hatters will head to the Meadow in July
By Mike Simmonds
Published 1st Jun 2023, 09:54 BST- 1 min read

Southern League Premier South side Chesham United have announced they will be taking on Luton Town in a pre-season friendly in July.

The Generals signed Town Development squad striker Tobias Braney on loan in November of last year, the forward helping his side reach the play-offs, where they were beaten 1-0 by Bracknell Town.

Chesham’s official Twitter account posted: “We are delighted to be welcoming the newest @PremierLeague side @LutonTown to the Meadow on Tuesday 25th July to complete our pre-season schedule.

“We hope you can join us for what will be a fantastic test ahead of the new season.”

Luton Town's players wait to lift the play-off winning trophy at WembleyLuton Town's players wait to lift the play-off winning trophy at Wembley
Luton Town's players wait to lift the play-off winning trophy at Wembley
