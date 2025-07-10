United boss 'really disappointed' that new Luton signing turned down Millers contract

Odoffin moves to Kenilworth Road on a free transfer

Rotherham United boss Matt Hamshaw conceded he was ‘really disappointed’ that Hakeem Odoffin had decided to turn down a new and improved contract at the AESSEAL New York Stadium earlier in the summer, prior to joining Luton on a free transfer this afternoon.

The 27-year-old had joined the Millers back in August 2021 on an undisclosed fee from Scottish Premier League side Hamilton, as they finished second in the table to win promotion as runners-up to Wigan Athletic, also winning the Papa Johns Trophy when beating Sutton United 4-2 after extra time at Wembley Stadium. Odoffin was then part of a Rotherham side who were able to stay in the Championship, as the defensive midfielder netted the winner in a 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough that secured their safety.

Although the following season United were relegated, ending up 13th in League One last term, Odoffin played 52 games in all competitions, as he also was named Supporters' Player of the Year and Players' Player of the Year at the end of season awards night. It led to the Millers captain receiving a new deal in a bid to keep him in South Yorkshire, but he opted against it, becoming a free agent just over two months ago.

A statement from United when announcing his departure, saying: “The news comes despite considerable efforts by both Hamshaw and the club to offer the fans’ favourite a new, improved contract in South Yorkshire but with an understanding from both parties of the player’s desire to pursue a new challenge. Although it is with a heavy heart that we announce Haks’ decision to seek a new challenge at this stage of his career, we do so whilst being respectful of his decision and the fact that he has informed us in a timely manner to focus our recruitment efforts elsewhere.”

Meanwhile, boss Hamshaw, who was appointed as interim boss in March, taking over permanently a month later, elaborated on his desire to keep hold of the former Northampton and Livingston player, saying: “We’re really disappointed that Haks sees his future away from Rotherham United, but we also understand it for all the reasons he has detailed in the many discussions we have had about his future.

"With the chairman’s backing and his own desire to try and retain the player’s services, we can rest assured that we tabled an offer and negotiated to a point which we felt as a football club represented how highly we think of Haks. A player of his talents will understandably have enticing offers elsewhere and his performances have been so good for a long time now that we absolutely don’t begrudge him whichever opportunity he decides to pursue.

"He has been first class for this football club both as a player and an ambassador in the community and I am 100% confident that you won’t find anybody who has encountered him throughout the last four years that says otherwise. Haks has been as big a champion in the community as he has a winner on the pitch. On behalf of all the players he has played alongside and the staff and supporters that he has represented, I want to say a huge thank you to him. I want to make it explicitly clear that while we saw a big future for Haks here, he leaves the club with our sincere best wishes for whatever comes next.

“We’re grateful too, that he has informed us of his decision early and been honest and transparent with us throughout the process. The ruthless world of football means that as a manager and with the help of Rob Scott and his recruitment team, we now have to focus our attention on the next target, but it is only through Haks’ authenticity that we are able to do that. It’s obviously not the outcome we would have liked, but I am really keen to keep our supporters in the loop as to where we’re at both on and off the pitch.”