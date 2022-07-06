USA international Horvath needed just one conversation with Hatters boss to decide to leave Nottingham Forest for Luton

New Luton keeper Ethan Horvath - pic: Gareth Owen

It took just one conversation with Luton boss Nathan Jones to convince American international goalkeeper Ethan Horvath to agree a season-long loan from Premier League side Nottingham Forest.

The former Molde and Club Brugge stopper made 11 appearances for the Reds last term, including the final minutes of their play-off final win over Huddersfield Town due to an injury to Brice Samba.

Although Samba has now left the club, with Forest signing Manchester United stopper Dean Henderson on loan, and manager Steve Cooper tipped to bring in another number two as well, then Horvath’s chance of minutes at the City Ground next term would have been even more limited.

With a World Cup in Qatar coming up, it was essential he had first team football to secure his place in the USA squad and from his initial chat with Jones, it was quickly apparent that Kenilworth Road was the place for him to try and achieve that.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Horvath said: “I would say that's top of the list, the World Cup is coming up and obviously I want to be playing regularly for that.

"But still, I want to be a part of an organisation and be part of a team who believe in what they preach.

"My first talk with the manager was a real positive one and pretty much from my first conversation, in my head, I said ‘okay Luton is a place I want to go to, I feel like can grow my game and grow as a person here and they can help me to do that.’

"From the first conversation I had with the manager, telling me the goals and ambitions for the club, to one day reach the Premier League and it just made me think, that’s something that I want to be a part of.

"That's history and Luton is a club that is growing in every way possible.

“So after my first conversation I had with him, it just made me think ‘I want to be a part of what's going on at Luton as it's on the up.’”

Horvath did have a taster of what he is coming into last term, when on the bench for Forest at Kenilworth Road in a 1-0 success for the Hatters.

He continued: “It was my first time coming to the stadium, so the best word I can use for it is experience.

"It was a fantastic experience, great energy that the fans brought you can see that when it's going right or when it’s not going right, when the fans come in the game, the energy they bring is amazing.

"I can't wait to meet them and get going in front of them.”

Horvath is also relishing forming a strong bond with the other goalkeepers at Luton this term, including fellow summer addition Matt Macey, who has joined from Hibernian, plus Harry Isted and the currently injured James Shea.

He said: “I think what's special about the goalkeeping department is there are only three or four keepers.

"In all the places I’ve been the keepers have been a close knit group, great work relationship on and off the field.

"We work together to help each other improve and to get the best out of each other, so I’m really looking forward to joining the lads.”

Meanwhile, on what kind of player the Town fans can expect to see, the 27-year-old added: “Just an all-round keeper.

"I grew up watching lots of goalkeepers, one of my favourites is (Manuel) Neuer (Bayern Munich) to watch.

"I like how he's really offensive and is there to really help the team when needed and that’s how I like to play as well.