Valiant Hatters go close but Højlund's double sees Manchester United escape with the points

Luton saw another valiant effort at claiming a precious Premier League point fall just short as they were beaten by Manchester United at Kenilworth Road this evening.

The fact that Town were still pressing for an equaliser in the closing stages was nothing short of remarkable after an opening seven minutes to the game in which they fell 2-0 behind, United looking like scoring with every attack. However, they managed to get back into the match through Carlton Morris and, with Thomas Kaminski an impenetrable force at one end, almost managed to claim what would have been a wonderful draw.

Luton had a massive blow just before kick-off when, having made two changes, with Teden Mengi and Tahith Chong in for Jordan Clark and Reece Burke against their former clubs, saw top scorer Elijah Adebayo pull up in the warm-up, his place going to Cauley Woodrow. Determined to make a fast start, the Hatters did the exact opposite, a long ball over the top seeing Amari'i Bell make the cardinal sin of passing straight to Rasmus Højlund.

With the form the Danish international was in, having scored in his last five top flight games, he needed little invitation to take the ball to the right of Thomas Kaminski and easily find the net with just 37 seconds on the clock. Marcus Rashford almost doubled the lead on four minutes, left completely unmarked on the edge of the box, his deflected shot beaten away by Kaminski.

A shell-shocked Luton were hit with another body blow on six minutes when a corner was cleared as far as Alejandro Garnacho, his volley cleverly chested into the net by Højlund for his second, as it looked like a long evening was on the cards for Rob Edwards’ side. There was a growing concern it could get messy as with not even 10 minutes having passed, Rashford picked the ball up and just drove at the heart of the defence, with Luton standing off him, thankfully flashing narrowly wide from the edge of the box.

Garnacho tried his luck after some nifty Kobbie Mainoo footwork, Kaminski gathering gratefully, but out of nowhere, Luton gave themselves a lifeline on 14 minutes when Chong broke on the left and exchanged passes with Alfie Doughty. Receiving the ball back, he had a go, the ball deflecting up as Morris was quickest to react, bravely putting his head before the onrushing Onana to halve the deficit with his seventh of the campaign.

Such was the breathless basketball nature of proceedings, it felt like the contest was heading into the final quarter of an hour, rather than still being well over 60 minutes to play. Having had their confidence boosted, Doughty flashed in a cross that saw an off balance Morris unable to divert on target. The action then quietened somewhat as both sets of players got their breath back, although Luton had a great chance on the half hour, Barkley picking off Harry Maguire's pass out from the back and finding Woodrow to his left, his shot deflecting behind for a corner that was headed waywardly by an unmarked Gabe Osho.

Morris, who was having an outstanding game, almost made it 2-2 at the break, rifling just behind, as Luton deserved huge credit for the manner that they took the game to their opponents, particularly after the opening stages, dominating up to 62 percent possession at one stage. Casemiro had a huge let off on 40 minutes, as already booked, he cleaned out Morris, but referee David Coote somehow showed leniency, Doughty's set-piece cannoning off the wall.

The wingback then really should have capped a quite remarkable half of football by making it 2-2 when in a central position, he dragged wide on his right foot. Clearly concerned about going down to 10 men, United boss Erik ten Hag took off Maguire and Casemiro at the interval, Jonny Evans and Scott McTominay coming on.

It was the Red Devils who appeared boosted by the break, Onana's clearance straight through the middle for Diogo Dalot who had bent his run perfectly, only for Kaminski to back-pedal into the area and pinch the ball off his toes. Woodrow's measured effort was easy for Onana, before the forward just couldn't stretch to reach Doughty's cross as Luton won the ball back high up for what seemed like the umpteenth time.

Barkley fired over but then Town were indebted to a quite wonderful sliding interception from Sambi Lokonga when Bruno Fernandes rounded Kaminski, the Arsenal loanee arriving from out of nowhere to deflect his goalbound shot away to one of the biggest cheers of the night from an entranced home crowd. Still United attempted to kill the game off, Garnacho's low drive collected by Kaminski as he then twisted and turned Bell only to scoop over.

Ogbene curled into Onana's hands but as the hosts started to tire, and the visitors began to close in on a third, Garnacho racing clear from half-way, yet another unable to beat Kaminski who did magnificently once more. Edwards brought on Clark and Andros Townsend for Woodrow and Chong as Fernandes tried to cut out the middle man, his fizzing free kick beaten away by Kaminski, although Luton weren't without their opportunities, Osho's eyes lighting up when the ball dropped to him invitingly inside the area, unable to seriously test Onana.

Kaminski continued his one man barrier when Højlund went through again, standing up well to keep Town's hopes alive going into the final 10 minutes. Ogbene wasn't far away from the top corner, but United should have put the points to bed with two to go, Kaminski's clearance seized upon by Fernandes, the only aberration Town's number one made, the Portuguese international slicing just past the bottom corner.

With United having time-wasted throughout the second half, and both sides making multiple changes, the fact that only four minutes extra were added was nothing short of disgrace. Luton still managed to force a host of corners, Luke Berry now on to take them, but his final delivery saw Barkley's header tipped over by Onana only for Coote to award a goal kick, and with that, Town's chances of a point were ended.

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Chiedozie Ogbene, Teden Mengi, Gabe Osho, Amari'i Bell, Alfie Doughty (Luke Berry 82), Ross Barkley, Sambi Lokonga, Tahith Chong (Jordan Clark 68), Cauley Woodrow (AndrosTownsend 68), Carlton Morris. Subs not used: Tim Krul, Issa Kabore, Dan Potts, Reece Burke, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Zack Nelson.