Van Crombrugge has the qualities to be a hit in England if he makes Luton switch

Luton target Hendrik Van Crombrugge has all the qualities needed to be a hit in the Championship this season.

That’s the thoughts of David Liz-Gutierrez, who works as a journalist for Belgian newspaper l'Avenir, about the stopper who currently plies his trade at AS Eupen.

Town boss Graeme Jones admitted an interest in the 26-year-old at the weekend, with the keeper himself confirming there had been contact from the Hatters as well.

When asked about Van Crombrugge, who won his first call-up to the Belgian national squad by Roberto Martinez recently, Liz-Gutierrez said: “I have absolutely no doubt about it. He's more than ready and has all the needed qualities.

“He's one of the best goalkeepers of the Belgian League. There's no doubt about it.

I think he needs three things, a better club than Eupen, a better league than the Belgian League, or a top club of this league, a first division club.

“But Luton can be also good for him as a first step to a Premier League club.

“And for the Belgian national team it can be good to as we know the links between (Roberto) Martinez and Graeme Jones.

“As he said, 'being called up by Roberto Martinez for the national team is a good way to start a new chapter, and close the Eupen one'.

“In the past, he received offers from Ajax Amsterdam and Sassuolo but he gave priority to his family and private life, waiting for an offer in Belgium.

"But now he has changed his mind and he's ready to discover another football in another country. And so is his family.

"He already told us, after the victory against Leverkusen, that Luton can be a very interesting challenge, with 46 games in the Championship, which is a competitive league, and also cups to play."

On Van Crombrugge's improvements since his five years at Eupen, Liz-Gutierrez continued: "In Eupen, with mainly Spanish managers, he learned to be part of the game with his feet.

“He's quite good and this is something he improved a lot in Eupen with his ex-GK coach Javier Ruiz Bonilla, former goalkeeper iwith Barcelona and Espanyol de Barcelona.

“Four or five years ago, his main weakness was aerially, but he improved that a lot.

“Now, physically, he's also very good and the boss of his own box."

Van Crombrugge started out with Standard Liege, moving to Eupen in 2013, racking up over 175 appearances.

Liz-Gutierrez knows it would be a blow for the club to lose their number one, as he continued: “Yes, but they are prepared to that as many clubs are in Belgium.

“This league is mainly a transition league for players, with the good ones going to higher level leagues.

“The club is already looking for another goalkeeper if he leaves.

"But has he only one more year of his contract left, so it's also good for the club to sell him now because he'll be free in June 2020.”