Vassell tipped for Bluebirds switch

Luton are set to miss out on a deal for ex-Hatter Isaac Vassell with the Birmingham striker expected to sign for Championship rivals Cardiff City.

The 25-year-old travelled with the Blues for their Carabao Cup clash at Portsmouth last night, although was left out of the squad with news of a move to Wales materialising.

Town now could end up facing their former attacker, whom boss Graeme Jones confirmed an interest in after Friday night's 3-3 draw with Middlesbrough, this weekend as they travel to the Bluebirds on Saturday.

City boss Pep Clotet is prepared for Vassell's exit as well, as he told Birmingham Live after the game: "Isaac travelled with us and was close to having some movements.

"The club notified me of that and it was not appropriate to use him.

"I think Vass is a striker who can bring speed to the game, obviously that's something other players can't bring.

"It's difficult to make an evaluation now because he was injured the whole of last season and he came back from injury at the end of the season.

"It's difficult to assess the loss."