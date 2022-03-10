Versatile Naismith hails Luton boss for being the first manager to fully back him in just one position

Town defender Kal Naismith

Defender Kal Naismith revealed that Town chief Nathan Jones is the first manager in his career to actually pinpoint a regular position for him.

The 30-year-old has been the very definition of the phrase ‘utility player’ when joining the Hatters having played pretty much all over the pitch for the likes of Accrington Stanley, Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic.

Naismith has been asked to do a job in defence, midfield and attack, even going in goal for Pompey at one stage once due to his side being down to 10 men.

The former Scotland youth international began as a left wing-back for the Hatters when joining just over a year ago, but soon dropped back into a centre half role, and with Jones moving to a three man defence this term, Naismith has been more often than not stationed on the left hand side of the trio.

His sensational goal at Bournemouth apart, Naismith has starred in the role from both a defensive point of view, and his ability to bring the ball out from the back, as he puts his consistently high form down to a number of things, but specifically the confidence Jones has in him, as he said: “There’s a lot of factors, my team-mates, who since I’ve walked through the door have been just brilliant with me.

"As soon as I got here it just felt like a good fit, I feel really comfortable, but I’d probably put it down to the manager the most.

“He’s probably the first ever manager in my career that’s actually really put an arm around me and said, ‘you’re my player, I really believe in you.’

“It was never me fighting, always when you sign for a club you have to fight to prove yourself, but it was after three, four, five weeks, I knew the manager believed in me, I knew he backed me.

“There was no trying five different positions over three or four months and just fitting into the team, it was the manager said, ‘I believe you’re one of the top centre halves in the Championship.’

“He instilled that belief in me and it’s something that I’ve been forever grateful for.

“It gave me that extra spring in my step to go and show, I know it’s always been there, but he’s the first person to give me that platform to go and show it.

“Nothing against any previous managers as every manager I’ve had I’ve been grateful for, but I think the gaffer here is the first one that has really, really backed me and said ‘you’re potentially one of the best centre halves in the Championship.’

“He just gave me that belief to go and play week in week out and go and prove that.”

On why he thinks no-one else ever saw his potential to play as a left-sided centre half, Naismith continued: “It’s difficult, especially for me having signed here playing a number of different positions.

“No-one really knew what my best position was but it just goes to show the gaffer has an eye for a player and how much he knows about the game.

“He saw me play left wingback, saw me play centre half and it was evident pretty quickly, he said ‘centre half is where I can see you being a top, top player, although obviously if I need you anywhere else, I know you can play that.’

“He knows still to this day, if he ever needed me I’ll go and do a job, but just pretty quickly, he gave me that belief, I was never here to fill in.”

Naismith, who began his career at Scottish giants Rangers, always felt that a role in the back three or four was what suited him best, but conceded he hadn't had the confidence to say so previously, admitting: "I knew centre half was my best position, but I was probably a bit afraid to come out and say 'centre have is my best position and that’s where I want to play.'

“Because then, if I fail at that and don’t get in, in that area, when I could’ve potentially played at left back or left midfield, and got minutes in Championship games to prove myself, then it was quite a difficult thing.

“So I always said, ‘I’m here for wherever you need me’.

"I obviously put the team first as I always do, but he’s the first manager that actually said to me, ‘listen, centre half is your best position’, and fully believed in me to play centre half.

"I’m just grateful for that as coming away from that conversation, it gave me the belief to back myself in that position. It gave me a massive boost of confidence."

The former Scottish youth international has been part of a solid Town defence this term as well, with Luton up to 15 second tier clean sheets now after Tuesday night's 1-0 win at Coventry, although Naismith himself didn't feature.

He was eager not to put this year's record purely down the defenders though, saying: "It gives me massive confidence the fact that we have been so good defensively.

"The players that I’m playing with are a pleasure to play with and the goalkeeper behind.

“We have been good defensively, but I say this constantly to the lads when I speak to the boys before games, it doesn’t just come from the defenders.

“We’ve got one of the best front-footed records for going after teams.

"Elijah (Adebayo), if he plays up there, Hylts (Danny Hylton), Cameron (Jerome), Corns (Harry Cornick), how much they go after teams and stop opposition midfielder getting into good areas and being able to hurt us.

“It’s a massive team effort."

Naismith’s terrific displays this season have made him a firm favourite with the Kenilworth Road faithful, who have nicknamed him Kaldini in honour of legendary Italian defender Paolo Maldini, who carved out a wonderful 25-year career at AC Milan, winning 126 caps for his country too.

The Scot, who has captained the side recently in the absence of Sonny Bradley, added: “That’s nice, fun for the fans and he was a special player, I’ve got a long way to go.

“I love the fans, they’ve been brilliant with me from day one.

“I probably had a couple of rough games at the start and they thought, ‘what have we signed here?’

“But as it went on, it was an unbelievable relationship, walking the team out, hearing the noise every time, they’ve just been so good to me, it’s a good feeling.

"I’ll never forget the Bournemouth game when I scored the goal in the last minute, me and Sonny were doing the press on the pitch after for Sky.