VIDEO: Watch Luton fans celebrate a first win at Coventry in 31 years

Luton Town fans finally got the chance to celebrate a long, long overdue victory at Coventry City on Saturday.

Over the course of the Hatters' illustrious history, they had only managed three wins when visiting the Sky Blues since their first visit back in the Southern League during 1909, when they were beaten 5-2.

Matty Pearson celebrates his opening goal at Coventry

The first came in 1920, a 1-0 FA Cup first round success thanks to Sid Hoar's strike, before Andy Rennie's double sealed a 2-1 Division Three South triumph in 1930.

Town’s fans had to wait over half a century for the next success, 57 years and 19 matches in fact, as Brian Stein scored the only goal at Highfield Road in Division One on New Year's Day 1987, as a Luton side containing the likes of Steve Foster, Mal Donaghy and Mick Harford won 1-0.

From there, Hatters reverted to type, with seven straight defeats, scoring just once, including a 5-0 hammering in 1991, although they managed to end that losing sequence ended by a 2-2 draw last term, Scott Cuthbert and James Collins on target.

In total going into the game the overall reading was more than a little grim, as from 38 matches, Luton have won just the three, drawn eight and lost a huge 27, scoring 34 goals, while conceding a hefty 87.

The late Town keeper Les Sealey cups his hands to Coventry fans after the 1-0 win in 1987

However, this time, Matty Pearson notched the opening goal after 38 minutes and any nerves were settled when Sky Blues fan Collins made it 2-0 just before the hour mark.

Jonson Clarke-Harris converted a late penalty for the hosts, it mattered little as the 2,598 travelling supporters could hail their players and boss Nathan Jones for finally putting to rest their unenviable record.

Afterwards, Pearson admitted he hadn’t even glanced at the history book ahead of the game, saying: “To be honest, I don’t pay attention to any of that.

"This is my first time playing Coventry so just nice to play at a big stadium, great following from our fans, and it’s brilliant."