Villa attacker Rogers nets a double as England U21s thrash Austria U21s at Kenilworth Road

International friendly: England U21s 4 Austria U21s 1

Aston Villa attacker Morgan Rogers scored twice as an entertaining second half saw England U21s earn an impressive 4-1 victory over Austria U21s at Kenilworth Road this evening.

Level at the break, the hosts, managed by Ben Futcher, son of Hatters' star defender from the late 1970s, Paul, netted three times after the interval to seal a commanding win, which would have been by an even greater margin but for opposition keeper Nikolas Polster. Those at the stadium, hosting an international for the first time since 1993, were almost cheering a penalty inside 25 seconds, but Ipswich's £15m summer signing from Manchester City, Liam Delap, was booked for a perceived dive in the area by referee Stephanie Frappart.

The visitors then won a free kick for the same offence, Christoph Lang forcing a great low save from the diving James Beadle. England didn't really threaten until Taylor Harwood-Bellis's header from a corner flew over, as their main source of danger when James McAtee wasn't dictating proceedings, was Aston Villa wingback Sam Iling-Junior, who looked a real danger when facing up his marker and looking to beat him.

Morgan Rogers celebrates scoring against Austria U21s at Luton this evening - pic: David Rogers/Getty Images

One run was well blocked, before Rogers then found the onrushing Delap who shot ever so tamely at visiting stopper Polster. On 25 minutes, England did have a spot-kick as Austria got caught out playing out from the back this time with the ball falling for McAtee, who nipped in ahead of Florian Micheler before being sent tumbling to the floor.

Rogers stepped up to show no nerves at all, clinically burying his attempt beyond Polster and put the Young Lions ahead. England then started to go through the gears, a fine move from deep seeing Jack Hinshelwood find Delap in behind, but with the angle against him, he couldn’t beat the frame of Polster.

The Austrian keeper came to the rescue again on the half hour, speeding off his line to prevent another slick Three Lions attack ending up in the back of the net, McAtee the architect once more, his neat flick met by Rogers, Polster denying him. Austria were then level on 35 minutes though, as after Haywood-Bellis did magnificently to bring a long ball down over his shoulder, Alex Scott gave possession away cheaply inside his own half, Thierno Ballo given all the time in the world to beat Beadle, who could only watch his 20-yard curler whistle into the net.

Scott tried to make up for his error just before the break, his free kick wayward, while Liverpool youngster Tyler Morton’s touch deserted him, losing the ball in a dangerous position, but this time the hosts had players back to make the block. Polster continued his resistance after the break, as Delap broke well on the right to find Scott who with the goal opening up and support to his left, went for goal, the keeper brilliantly tipping it behind.

However, he was finally beaten for the second time with 49 minutes on the clock as Iling-Junior moved infield to find McAtee who pulled off an audacious flick to his right to free up Rogers who swept an unstoppable finish beyond the Wolfsburger stopper. Iling-Junior went for goal himself, shooting straight at the keeper, as did McAtee, before the Manchester City maestro had the goal his performance deserved, expertly volleying Lewis Hall’s cross into the bottom corner.

Rogers was then withdrawn for Borussia Dortmund talent Jamie Gittens, who might have won a penalty with his first touch, the officials only awarding a goal kick though. Delap thought he had the goal he had been after from the word go, shooting into the side-netting, while England continued to play some very easy on the eye stuff in the final third, a clipped cross stabbed at goal by Quansah but too close to Polster

Gittens’ turn of speed was too much for his markers with 20 minutes left, although his finishing couldn’t match his approach play, slicing wide with just Polster to beat as England rang the changes, Tottenham summer signing Archie Gray on and one-time Luton target Elliot Anderson also introduced. Gittens was certainly out to make a memorable impact, flashing one drive just past the post, while Polster was one player who will remember his trip to Bedfordshire, spreading himself to save well when the youngster got through again.

With Beadle, who had been a spectator for the second period, doing well to get down to parry a low free kick and throwing himself at the feet of the rebound, England did have a fourth when Hall, who was more and more of an attacking threat in the second period, dispossessing his opponent and picking out sub Tom Fellows to cleverly convert at the back post.

Fellow replacement Jonathan Rowe thought he made it 5-1 when dinking over the keeper, only to see the offside flag raised and his goal chalked off. Although the game was clearly won, with Gittens looking to entertain at every opportunity, he was thrilling the near 5,500 in attendance, speeding away once more, but yet again he couldn’t find the net to round off the night with what would have been a hugely popular fifth, skewing another attempt on to the roof of the Oak Road stand.

England U21s: James Beadle, Jack Hinshelwood, Jarell Quansah (Nathan Wood 82), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (C Charlie Cresswell 46), Tyler Morton (Archie Gray 72), Alex Scott (Hayden Hackney 60), Liam Delap (Jonathan Rowe 72), James McAtee (Elliot Anderson 72), Lewis Hall, Sam Iling-Junior (Tom Fellows 72), Morgan Rogers (Jamie Gittens 60). Subs not used: James Trafford, Matthew Cox, Callum Doyle.

Austria U21s: Nikolas Polster (Lukas Jungwirth 82), Samsoon Baidoo, Benjamin Bockle (Luka Reischl 82), Pascal Juan Estrada (C Paul Koller 46), Christoph Lang (Justin Omoregie 82), Thierno Ballo, Leon Grgic (Oluwaseun Adewumi 64), Simon Seidl (Moritz Oswald 64), Alexander Briedl (Nikolas Sattleberger 54), Fabian Wohlmuth (Angelo Gattermayer 64), Florian Micheler (Matthias Braunoder 46). Subs not used: Simon Spari, Ervin Omic, Aristot Tambwe-Kasengele. Referee: Stephanie Frappart. Booked: Delap 1, Micheler 41, Quansah 77. Attendance: 5,294.