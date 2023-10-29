Villa duo are still out as Emery has the utmost respect for Luton's fighting spirit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has the utmost respect for the fighting spirit show by Luton Town in the Premier League so far this term.

The 51-year-old, who celebrated a year in charge at Villa Park on Tuesday, has had a magnificent 12 months to date, leading his side to 11 straight wins at home, European football, and a realistic shot of reaching the top four this season.

Most will expect them to make that a dozen when the Hatters head to the Midlands this afternoon, but having viewed Town’s recent two games away from Kenilworth Road, Emery said: “I respect them a lot.

Aston Villa celebrate scoring yet another goal this season - pic: Michael Regan/Getty Images

"I watched the match against Everton and the draw last week at Nottingham Forest after they were losing 2-0, their reaction was amazing.

“We have to analyse deeply and prepare our game plan, adapting to them and respecting them.

"Then we have to impose our idea and try to find their weakness with our capacity to build our structure offensively.”

Villa will have to do so having played away in the Netherlands on Thursday night, as they scored their 39th goal in 15 games this season when hammering AZ Alkmaar 4-1 in the Europa League.

They remain without four of their first team squad for this afternoon’s clash as well, as Emery continued: “Jacob Ramsey and Alex Moreno are still out, Tyrone Mings and Emi Buendia are always in our minds.

“There is nothing else serious or relevant to the match on Sunday.

“This is the reason we have to separate every competition and focus on every match with the idea that we must build a team.

“We will need players trying to be ready to play and performing when we are playing in Premier League, when we are playing in Conference League.

“It’s not about trying to play different players in different competitions, it’s about trying to be ready with the players and to get performances collectively when we are changing players.”

On his side’s attempts to make it 12 successive victories in front of their own fans, Emery added: “It’s increasing the challenge for the opponent because they are coming thinking that it’s difficult to win, difficult to draw.

"It’s a great challenge for each team coming here and trying to break it.

“For us, the challenge is still being very hard and motivating because we want to continue being and feeling good with our supporters at home, connecting and transmitting our energy.