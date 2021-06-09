VOTE: Choose Luton Town's best ever international back four

Time to choose Luton Town's best international back four

With the European Championships starting on Friday then the Luton News is running a special poll for readers to pick your best ever Luton Town international team.

There are 56 players to choose from, with the only rule that they had to be at Kenilworth Road when winning their caps.

Yesterday, it was the turn of the goalkeepers, so today, there's a chance to pick the back four that should represent the Hatters.

