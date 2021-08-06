VOTE: Choose your Luton Town XI to face Peterborough United

Who should make the starting XI on Saturday?

Luton Town begin their Championship season at home to Peterborough United on Saturday.

After an impressive transfer window, manager Nathan Jones has assembled an exciting squad for the Hatters' third campaign in the second tier, but who should he select for the clash at Kenilworth Road?

It's time to put yourself into the manager's shoes and pick the team you think should take to the field, by ticking one player in each position when voting here.