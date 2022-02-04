VOTE: Choose your Luton Town XI to play Cambridge United in the FA Cup
Select the team that Hatters should go with for fourth round tie
Friday, 4th February 2022, 9:49 am
Updated
Friday, 4th February 2022, 9:50 am
Luton Town head to League One side Cambridge United in the FA Cup fourth round tomorrow evening, looking to earn a place in the next stage of the competition.
Hatters chief Nathan Jones has confirmed he will make some changes for the tie after a congested fixture schedule in the Championship, but who should he select for the clash at the Abbey Stadium?
It's time to put yourself into the manager's shoes once more and pick the team you think should take to the field, by ticking one player in each position when voting in the link here.Results will be revealed on Saturday morning.