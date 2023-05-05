News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
16 hours ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
16 hours ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million
17 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
17 hours ago UK easyJet flight in narrow miss with illegal drone at 5,000ft
22 hours ago Full order of service for King Charles III’s coronation

VOTE: Choose your Luton Town XI to play Hull City

Select the team that Hatters should go with on Monday

By Mike Simmonds
Published 5th May 2023, 09:52 BST- 1 min read

Luton Town entertain Hull City in their final match of the regular Championship season on Monday, ahead of the play-offs starting later this month.

With nothing to play for, it could be that Hatters chief Rob Edwards makes some changes with their two-legged semi-final in mind, but who should he select for the clash at Kenilworth Road?

It's time to put yourself into the manager's shoes once more and pick the team you think should take to the field, by ticking one player in each position when voting in the link here.

Which Luton XI would you select to face Hull CityWhich Luton XI would you select to face Hull City
Which Luton XI would you select to face Hull City
Related topics:Hull City