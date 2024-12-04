VOTE: Choose your Luton Town XI to play Swansea City

By Mike Simmonds
Published 4th Dec 2024, 09:46 BST
Updated 4th Dec 2024, 09:55 BST
Select the team that Hatters should go with in Championship clash

Luton entertain Swansea City in a crucial Championship clash at Kenilworth Road on Saturday as the Hatters look to bounce back from two heavy defeats on the road at Leeds and Norwich.

Town boss Rob Edwards could well make some changes to his side following his post-match press conference at Carrow Road last weekend in which he criticised the individual mistakes made on the day as the visitors gifted their opponents all four goals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It’s now time to put yourself in the manager’s shoes and select the side you would go with against the Swans. To do so, follow the link here and tick one player in each position. Results will be revealed on Saturday morning.

Related topics:Swansea CityLeeds
News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice