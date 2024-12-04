VOTE: Choose your Luton Town XI to play Swansea City

Select the team that Hatters should go with in Championship clash

Luton entertain Swansea City in a crucial Championship clash at Kenilworth Road on Saturday as the Hatters look to bounce back from two heavy defeats on the road at Leeds and Norwich.

Town boss Rob Edwards could well make some changes to his side following his post-match press conference at Carrow Road last weekend in which he criticised the individual mistakes made on the day as the visitors gifted their opponents all four goals.

It’s now time to put yourself in the manager’s shoes and select the side you would go with against the Swans. To do so, follow the link here and tick one player in each position. Results will be revealed on Saturday morning.