Which Town team would you send out to face Wigan?

Luton Town entertain fellow Championship side Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup third round tomorrow evening, looking to earn a place in the next stage of the competition.

Hatters chief Rob Edwards has confirmed he will make the odd change for the tie after a punishing fixture schedule over Christmas, but who should he select for the clash at Kenilworth Road?

Advertisement

It's time to put yourself into the manager's shoes once more and pick the team you think should take to the field, by ticking one player in each position when voting in the link here.