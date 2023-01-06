News you can trust since 1891
VOTE: Choose your Luton Town XI to play Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup

Select the team that Hatters should go with for fourth round tie

By Mike Simmonds
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Which Town team would you send out to face Wigan?
Luton Town entertain fellow Championship side Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup third round tomorrow evening, looking to earn a place in the next stage of the competition.

Hatters chief Rob Edwards has confirmed he will make the odd change for the tie after a punishing fixture schedule over Christmas, but who should he select for the clash at Kenilworth Road?

It's time to put yourself into the manager's shoes once more and pick the team you think should take to the field, by ticking one player in each position when voting in the link here.

Results will be revealed on Saturday morning.