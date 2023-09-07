VOTE: Choose your strongest Luton Town XI for the Hatters' Premier League campaign

Watch more videos on Shots!

With the transfer window now shut, Luton have completed their squad for the Premier League season after adding Teden Mengi and Albert Sambi Lokonga from Manchester United and Arsenal respectively.

Although Town have a number of injuries at the moment, including Gabe Osho, Jordan Clark and Dan Potts, when everyone is fit, who should Town boss Rob Edwards go with?