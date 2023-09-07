VOTE: Choose your strongest Luton Town XI for the Hatters' Premier League campaign
Select the best team to take the field in the top flight
By Mike Simmonds
Published 7th Sep 2023, 12:15 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
With the transfer window now shut, Luton have completed their squad for the Premier League season after adding Teden Mengi and Albert Sambi Lokonga from Manchester United and Arsenal respectively.
Although Town have a number of injuries at the moment, including Gabe Osho, Jordan Clark and Dan Potts, when everyone is fit, who should Town boss Rob Edwards go with?
It's time to put yourself in the manager's shoes and pick the team you think should take to the field, by voting in the link here.