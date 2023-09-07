News you can trust since 1891
BREAKING
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends

VOTE: Choose your strongest Luton Town XI for the Hatters' Premier League campaign

Select the best team to take the field in the top flight
By Mike Simmonds
Published 7th Sep 2023, 12:15 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

With the transfer window now shut, Luton have completed their squad for the Premier League season after adding Teden Mengi and Albert Sambi Lokonga from Manchester United and Arsenal respectively.

Although Town have a number of injuries at the moment, including Gabe Osho, Jordan Clark and Dan Potts, when everyone is fit, who should Town boss Rob Edwards go with?

It's time to put yourself in the manager's shoes and pick the team you think should take to the field, by voting in the link here.

Related topics:Premier LeagueLutonManchester UnitedArsenal