Luton Town were on the end of another shocking refereeing decision at the weekend when they conceded a dubious, to put it nicely, penalty against Sunderland during their 1-1 draw at the Stadium of Light.

With time running out, Amari’i Bell somehow adjudged to have fouled Amad Diallo inside the area, a call that infuriated boss Rob Edwards, with former Premier League referee Chris Foy admitting play should have continued.

Moments earlier, Elijah Adebayo wasn’t awarded a spot-kick of his own by the man with the whistle, Scott Oldham, the latest in a long line of poor officiating rulings this term, going back to the start of the campaign when Sheffield United notched an offside goal at Kenilworth Road, while former boss Nathan Jones was left incensed that Kyle McFadzean’s handball wasn’t spotted in a 2-2 draw against Coventry.

Luton skipper Tom Lockyer cannot believe Town conceded a penalty at Sunderland on Saturday - pic: Gareth Owen

There have been plenty of others too, Birmingham’s Marc Roberts only seeing yellow for a terrible challenge on Carlton Morris recently, Blades’ forward Billy Sharp not sent off for striking Tom Lockyer at Bramall Lane, with Jordan Clark’s stonewall penalty appeals turned down against Millwall, who also scored an offside goal in the 2-2 draw.

Throw in Gabe Osho’s first booking that led to his dismissal against Norwich, plus Lockyer’s red in the 1-0 defeat to Burnley, plus the Welsh centre half not being awarded a penalty when dragged down against Reading at Kenilworth Road, while also giving one away for handball in the 1-1 draw with Preston.

