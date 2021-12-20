VOTE: Who has been Luton Town's best player of 2021?

Time to vote for your top Hatter of 2021

With 2021 now in its final few days, it's time to vote for your best Luton Town player from the past 12 months.

Will it be on-loan star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall? Or striker Elijah Adebayo? Have one of Simon Sluga, Sonny Bradley, Kal Naismith, Harry Cornick, Jordan Clark or the now departed duo of Matty Pearson and James Collins won you over? Or is someone else deserving of the honour?