It's time to vote for Luton's Player of the Season so far

With the season currently on hold for the World Cup Finals in Qatar, then now is the time to vote for your Luton Town Player of the Season so far.

There are plenty of deserving candidates, so will you go for top scorer Carlton Morris? Or centre half Tom Lockyer? Does an ever-present James Bree get the nod? Could it be USA international Ethan Horvath? Or does someone else deserve the honour instead?

Advertisement

All you have to do is click on the link here and choose your top player from the first part of the campaign.