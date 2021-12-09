VOTE: Who is Luton Town's best free transfer signing in the last 15 years?

Vote for Luton's best free transfer signing

After the weekend's 3-0 win at Blackpool, Luton midfielder Jordan Clark was once again hailed as the 'best free transfer' signing the Hatters have made by team-mate Elijah Adebayo.

It's a description manager Nathan Jones has used in recent times about his acquisition from Accrington Stanley in the summer of 2020, with the 28-year-old able to fill a number of positions on the pitch, having racked up 53 appearances, with five goals in that time too.

The Hatters have made a number of signings over the years where no transfer fee has been shelled out, so the Luton News is asking fans - is Clark the pick of the arrivals?