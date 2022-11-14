Luton are on the hunt for a new manager

Luton Town are currently searching for a new manager to replace Nathan Jones after he left for Premier League Southampton last week.

Former Blackpool boss Neil Critchley is currently the bookies favourite for the role, ahead of Bournemouth caretaker chief Gary O’Neil and former Hatter Stephen Robinson, who is in charge of Scottish Premier League side St Mirren.

Should any of those three be appointed though? Or is there someone else better suited to the job?