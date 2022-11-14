VOTE: Who is your choice to become the next Hatters manager?
Town are looking to make an appointment this week if possible
Luton Town are currently searching for a new manager to replace Nathan Jones after he left for Premier League Southampton last week.
Former Blackpool boss Neil Critchley is currently the bookies favourite for the role, ahead of Bournemouth caretaker chief Gary O’Neil and former Hatter Stephen Robinson, who is in charge of Scottish Premier League side St Mirren.
Should any of those three be appointed though? Or is there someone else better suited to the job?
The Luton News has set up a poll for supporters to choose just who they would like to see in the dug-out at Kenilworth Road and to cast your vote, follow the link here.