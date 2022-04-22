VOTE: Who is your Luton Town Player of the 2021-22 Season?

Chance to choose who has been Luton's player of the season

With the season coming to an end, although the Hatters are hoping to extend it by three games if they can, then now is the time to vote for your Luton Town Player of the Season.

There are plenty of deserving candidates, so will you go for top scorer Elijah Adebayo? Or Scottish midfielder Allan Campbell? Does James Bree get the nod? Bournemouth hero Kal Naismith? Or does someone else deserve the honour?

All you have to do is click on the link here and choose your top player from the season.