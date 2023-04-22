With the season coming to an end, although the Hatters have already extended it by two games, with a third hopefully on its way too, then now is the time to vote for your Luton Town Player of the Season.

There are plenty of deserving candidates this term, so will you go for top scorer Carlton Morris? Midfield duo Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Jordan Clark? Does defender Tom Lockyer get the nod? On-loan stars Marvelous Nakamba and Cody Drameh? Or does someone else deserve the honour?

All you have to do is click on the link here and choose your top player from the season.

Who will be your Hatter of the season?