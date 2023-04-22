News you can trust since 1891
VOTE: Who is your Luton Town Player of the 2022-23 Season?

Chance to pick your top performer of the 2022-23 campaign

By Mike Simmonds
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 09:14 BST- 1 min read

With the season coming to an end, although the Hatters have already extended it by two games, with a third hopefully on its way too, then now is the time to vote for your Luton Town Player of the Season.

There are plenty of deserving candidates this term, so will you go for top scorer Carlton Morris? Midfield duo Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Jordan Clark? Does defender Tom Lockyer get the nod? On-loan stars Marvelous Nakamba and Cody Drameh? Or does someone else deserve the honour?

All you have to do is click on the link here and choose your top player from the season.

Who will be your Hatter of the season?Who will be your Hatter of the season?
Results will be announced early next month.

