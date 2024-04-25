Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the Premier League campaign coming to an end in under a month and the Hatters involved in what could a relegation battle that goes all the way to the final day, now is the time to vote for your Luton Town Player of the Season.

There are plenty of deserving candidates this term, so will you go for star midfielder Ross Barkley? Centre half warrior Teden Mengi? Top stopper Thomas Kaminski? Striking duo Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo? Speed merchant Chiedozie Ogbene? The creative Alfie Doughty? Or does someone else deserve the honour?

