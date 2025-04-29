VOTE: Who is your Luton Town Player of the 2024-25 Season?

Who has been your Luton Town player of the season? pic: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Pick your top performer of the campaign

With the Championship campaign going to the wire, and the Hatters involved in last-day relegation battle, now is the time to vote for your Luton Town Player of the Season.

Will you go for long-serving midfielder Jordan Clark? Centre half Mark McGuinness? Top stopper Thomas Kaminski? Wingback Alfie Doughty? One of the January additions like Thelo Aasgaard, Izzy Jones, Milli Alli or Christ Makosso? Or does someone else deserve the honour?

All you have to do is click on the link here and choose your top player from the season. Results will be announced early next month.