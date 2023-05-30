Wales boss hopes to welcome Luton defender Lockyer back for September internationals

Wales boss Rob Page is hoping to recall Luton defender Tom Lockyer to his Wales squad later this year after the Town skipper collapsed on the pitch during Saturday's Championship play-off final victory over Coventry City.

The 28-year-old was due to be named in the 25-man party for the two European Championship 2024 qualifying matches against Armenia and Turkey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, those plans have naturally been shelved as Page, who spoke to the centre half this week, told the BBC: "He is not going to be fit for the two games.

Town defender Tom Lockyer

"I can't speak from a medical point of view but of course you don't like to see any player go down injured, and because of how he went down, you do wonder what the reasons were.

"But it would be silly of me to even suggest what those reasons were.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He is in good hands at the minute and it's for Luton to make a statement with regards to what they are doing.

"For us it's just about getting him fit and ready for our camp in September.

"I have got to think long term and for me as soon as he is fit again, he will be back involved.

I think he's still with the medics and the club and I can't speculate on what is and what isn't happening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I had 20 minutes on the phone with him yesterday.

"He is in a good place. He's frustrated and disappointed obviously.

"I am not going into detail of what's happening or what's going to happen.

"That's conversations we are going to have with Luton Town Football Club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"But the most important thing in this is health.

"This is all about getting him back to full health and wishing him well."

Town boss Rob Edwards confirmed to BBC Radio Five Live that the defender, who missed the club’s promotion parade yesterday, is still undergoing tests, saying: “He's okay, he is still in hospital at the moment.

“He is having lots of tests and checks and is with the best people.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We have all been in touch with him and been speaking to him every day.

"He was texting me and expecting to come home on Tuesday.

"I'm not sure that's definitely the case, but that is what he was saying so we'll see."

Although Lockyer hasn’t played for Wales since September 2021, he was part of the squad at the World Cup in Qatar last year, plus the Euro 2020 finals as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Page admitted he had been looking to include him, and that Town now being in the top flight will give him a good selection headache going forward.

He said: "He was obviously going to be in my plans, this is all about him now getting back to full health and wishing him well.

“He was grateful for the conversation, that was never in question, you're always going to phone your players and show them your support.

"He was pleased with his season and it's an incredible story for that football club, to get promoted to the Premiership in the manner they have done is incredible and he was a massive part of that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We want our players playing top level football, that’s how we’re going to improve as a nation, that’s how we’re going to continue to qualify for major tournaments, by having our players playing at the very top level and the Premiership is that, so it gives us a god problem.”

Page was disappointed Lockyer didn’t get to lift the trophy with his team-mates at Wembley, after what had been a magnificent season personally, adding: “Would they have got promoted without him?

"I think probably not, if I'm honest, because he's been that key to their performances.