Walters backed to help Luton if he can get fit and perform by his ex-Arsenal U18s boss

Full back still out for the next fortnight

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton defender Reuell Walters faces an ‘interesting’ time ahead of him this term as he looks to firstly get fit and then try to win his place back in the Hatters side under his one-time Arsenal U18s coach Jack Wilshere.

The 20-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road in the summer of 2024, signed by former manager Rob Edwards after agreeing to leave the Emirates following four years with the Gunners, where he represented the club in the U18 Premier League, Premier League 2, EFL Trophy and UEFA Youth League. He was also part of the side who reached the FA Youth Cup Final under Wilshere in 2023, losing 5-1 to West Ham United, but didn’t ever make a senior appearance for the north London club, as after joining Luton, featured 16 times last term, including 13 Championship outings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This season, Walters started the opening two matches of the League One campaign under Matt Bloomfield, before suffering a groin injury in the 2-0 win at Peterborough United which has kept him out ever since. A recurrence of the problem has hampered his attempts to return, but when he is available next month, then Town’s only out and out right back could provide an answer to the Hatters’ disjointed back four, as Wilshere said: “I love Reuell. Reuell was a player when I first went to Arsenal with the 18s, he was a second year scholar and of course rightly so the second year scholars get pushed on up to the 21s.

Defender Reuell Walters has been out injured since August - pic: Liam Smith

"So he wasn't someone I necessarily worked with every day, but he came back for the Youth Cup and he was so important in that Youth Cup. He wasn’t actually captain, he was probably the obvious choice to be the captain, but we actually gave it to Bradley Ibrahim who is at Plymouth now for different reasons. Reuell was a natural leader, a good player and at times probably as a second year, the U18s was too easy for him. I think this is a really interesting time for him now.

"He’s had some injuries since coming here, probably doesn’t want to be in League One and that’s absolutely fine, I’ve made that clear to the players as well that it’s okay not to want to be in League One. We have to accept it, commit to it and try to do everything we can to get out of it, but we’re ambitious, we have work like we’re going to the next level. Reuell is definitely someone who thinks that way, he’s ambitious, he needs to get fit, he needs to earn his place in the team and he needs to perform and if he can do that he’ll definitely help us.”

Asked just how close Walters is to being available to feature once more for the Hatters, Wilshere, speaking last Friday, added: “He’s out on the grass. I saw him jogging round the pitch on day one which was weird when I turned up, Reuell was there jogging. It’s nice to see him, he came over, gave me a hug and I think he’s about three weeks away.”