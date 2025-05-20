Walton ready to challenge for number one spot at Luton after Dundee United loan spell

Keeper looks to making a long-awaited debut for the Hatters

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton goalkeeper Jack Walton is looking to make a serious claim for the number one jersey at Kenilworth Road after ending his two year loan stint at Scottish Premier League side Dundee United.

The 27-year-old signed for the Hatters from Barnsley in January 2023, but with on-loan Nottingham Forest stopper Ethan Horvath between the posts, Town then won promotion to the Premier League via a play-off final penalty shootout victory over Coventry City at Wembley in May 2023. With Luton bringing in Thomas Kaminski and Tim Krul for their top flight campaign, plus James Shea also on the books, Walton headed north of the border to pen a season-long loan deal at Tannadice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He impressed hugely during his first campaign with the Tangerines, keeping a club record 19 clean sheets as United won the Championship title and promotion back to the top division of Scottish football, conceding just 23 goals in 36 appearances. Despite Luton’s relegation to the second tier, Walton opted to return to link up with Jim Goodwin once more, as he was first choice as the club finished in seventh, keeping 13 shut-outs from 41 matches, playing every single minute of league football.

Jack Walton applauds the Kenilworth Road crowd - pic: Liam Smith

With Town dropping down another division once more, then Walton, who has played four times in League One for Barnsley during his 62 appearances in a near decade-long stint at Oakwell, is now looking to battle it out for a place between the posts in Bedfordshire. Although Kaminski is still at the club, both Krul and youngster Jameson Horlick have moved on this summer, meaning there could be an opportunity for the stopper to finally make his long-awaited debut.

When announcing his exit, the Dundee United official website said: “After keeping 36 clean sheets in 85 appearances between the sticks and topping the William Hill Premiership save charts with a staggering 112 stops throughout the term, Jack Walton returns to Luton Town with our sincere gratitude for his services as he looks to challenge for the number one jersey at Kenilworth Road.”

Discussing his return from the Scottish side, Walton, who, along with midfielder Liam Walsh, had their contracts with the Hatters extended by an extra 12 months, wrote on Instagram: “It’s been an Amazing 2 years Arabs! Thank you to the fans for the support and love you have given me whilst I’ve been at the club. Enjoy the European tour.”