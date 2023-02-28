Walton starts as Luton U21s head to Bournemouth U21s
Youthful Town side travel to the south coast
Transfer window signing Jack Walton has been named in the starting line-up for Luton’s U21s as they head to Bournemouth U21s for a friendly this afternoon.
The former Barnsley stopper takes his place behind a youthful back four of Avan Jones, Aidan Francis-Clarke, Jack Bateson and Joe Johnson, as Elliot Thorpe gets another chance to impress in midfield, as do the likes of Jake Burger and Jayden Luker.
Hatters: Jack Walton, Avan Jones, Aidan Francis-Clarke, Jack Bateson, Joe Johnson, Axel Piesold, Elliot Thorpe, Jayden Luker, Jake Burger, Oli Lynch, Millwar Matthews-Lewis.
Subs: Sam Bentley, Ben Tompkins, Jacob Pinnington, Casey Pettit, Archie Heron, Trialist, Trialist.
Cherries: Billy Terrell, Tarik Gidaree, Ben Greenwood (C), Toure WIlliams, Max Kinsey-Wellings, Chris Francis, Baylin Johnson, Lewis Brown, Euan Pollock, Michael Dacosta Gonazelez, Ben Winterburn.