Walton starts as Luton U21s head to Bournemouth U21s

Youthful Town side travel to the south coast

By Mike Simmonds
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Jack Walton starts for the Hatters
Transfer window signing Jack Walton has been named in the starting line-up for Luton’s U21s as they head to Bournemouth U21s for a friendly this afternoon.

The former Barnsley stopper takes his place behind a youthful back four of Avan Jones, Aidan Francis-Clarke, Jack Bateson and Joe Johnson, as Elliot Thorpe gets another chance to impress in midfield, as do the likes of Jake Burger and Jayden Luker.

Hatters: Jack Walton, Avan Jones, Aidan Francis-Clarke, Jack Bateson, Joe Johnson, Axel Piesold, Elliot Thorpe, Jayden Luker, Jake Burger, Oli Lynch, Millwar Matthews-Lewis.

Subs: Sam Bentley, Ben Tompkins, Jacob Pinnington, Casey Pettit, Archie Heron, Trialist, Trialist.

Cherries: Billy Terrell, Tarik Gidaree, Ben Greenwood (C), Toure WIlliams, Max Kinsey-Wellings, Chris Francis, Baylin Johnson, Lewis Brown, Euan Pollock, Michael Dacosta Gonazelez, Ben Winterburn.

