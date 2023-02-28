Transfer window signing Jack Walton has been named in the starting line-up for Luton’s U21s as they head to Bournemouth U21s for a friendly this afternoon.

The former Barnsley stopper takes his place behind a youthful back four of Avan Jones, Aidan Francis-Clarke, Jack Bateson and Joe Johnson, as Elliot Thorpe gets another chance to impress in midfield, as do the likes of Jake Burger and Jayden Luker.