Wasteful Luton are held to an FA Cup third round replay by battling Bolton

Carlton Morris lays the ball off against Bolton - pic: Liam Smith

Luton and Bolton will have to do it all over again for a place in the FA Cup fourth round after a host of missed opportunities in the second half saw the Hatters held by their League One opponents this afternoon.

After a first period in which neither team could really dominate, the second 45 was played almost entirely in the Trotters half, but Town couldn't beat visiting stopper Nathan Baxter, while they also saw a VAR check for a late penalty against Alfie Doughty controversially turned down too. Hatters boss Rob Edwards had gone strong for the contest, making just four alterations from the 3-2 Premier League defeat to Chelsea last time out, Tim Krul, as expected, replacing Thomas Kaminski in goal for just his third start of the season.

Forward Carlton Morris was in too, taking the captain's armband, with Chiedozie Ogbene and Tahith Chong replacing Issa Kabore, Andros Townsend and Jacob Brown. Ross Barkley, Elijah Adebayo and Alfie Doughty all started though in a clear sign the hosts had set their sights on making progress, as Town tried to make a quick start, Adebayo dummying the towering Ricardo Almedia Santos to charge into the area, only to see his shot blocked away.

The Trotters also looked to get forward in an open beginning, a deflection preventing Dion Charles from stealing in with 12 minutes gone, Josh Sheehan's snapshot always rising. Ross Barkley had a go from range, as former Chelsea team-mate Baxter, who was in goal for Hull when Henri Lansbury scored that wonder goal which was followed by his lawnmower celebration last term, saving easily.

Town then struggled to really establish their Premier League class, as it wasn't until the half hour they came remotely close to an opener, Amari'i Bell sending over a cross that Adebayo glanced well wide.

That saw Luton finally begin to build something resembling a head of steam, Barkley having another swerving attempt from distance that was straight at Baxter, as Bolton attacked too, Paris Maghoma's attempt to find the top corner not missing by much. Morris, who had been kept quiet by the visitors' defence, was also sprung by Bell's incisive pass, but in what was a growing theme, couldn't get his shot past the covering defenders.

Town continued to have the better of things in the latter stages, playing the ball across the area, as Sambi Lokonga deliciously cut across his fizzing attempt, only to see it just fail to come back in time and locate the bottom corner. Eager to avoid a replay, Town tried to come out of the blocks quickly in the second half, Doughty's corner once more leading to Morris just missing out, Adebayo putting too much on his follow-up header.

Chong's cross-shot was too close to Baxter, as Luton looked like they had moved ahead just before the hour mark, Ogbene's cross met by Morris, Baxter spectacularly turning his close range header over the bar. Doughty saw his goalbound blast deflected behind as Luton finally began to exert their extra top flight class on proceedings, Morris with another header that Baxter gobbled up.

Edwards brought on both Jordan Clark and Townsend midway through the half as the pair went close in quick succession, Clark's shot flicking a defender's leg on its way behind and then Townsend's bouncing 25-yard curler parried away by an alert Baxter. The keeper was able to watch another crack from Townsend sail into the stands, as Edwards gave Cauley Woodrow his longest run-out since the 1-0 defeat to Spurs in early October, with ex-Hatter Cameron Jerome on for the visitors, Barkley's radar failing him from 20 yards.

It looked like Luton were going to grab the winner in the closing stages, Doughty's fiercely-hit angled drive finally beating Baxter, but not the inside of the post, while he appeared to have been clearly brought down when reacting to reach the rebound. VAR checked the offence, but referee Andrew Madley wasn't sent to the screen, as the Trotters then upped the pressure too, Randell Williams' tame effort dribbling through to Krul, who nervously flapped a high ball just over his own bar.

In stoppage time, Town almost avoided an unwanted second bite at the cherry, when the ball fell to Adebayo and Ogbene in the box, but neither took charge, Ogbene eventually toe-poking straight at Baxter. The two sides will now go again in 10 days and will also find out who lies ahead in the fourth round when the draw takes place on Monday evening.

Hatters: Tim Krul, Chiedozie Ogbene, Teden Mengi, Gabe Osho, Amari'i Bell (C), Alfie Doughty, Sambi Lokonga (Jordan Clark 67), Ross Barkley, Tahith Chong (Andros Townsend 67), Carlton Morris (C Cauley Woodrow 77) Elijah Adebayo. Subs not used: Thomas Kaminski, Luke Berry, Mads Andersen, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Issa Kabore, Ryan Giles.

Trotters: Nathan Baxter, Ricardo Almedia Santos, Josh Sheehan, Dion Charles (Cameron Jerome 76), Josh Dacres-Cogley, Victor Adeboyejo (Jon Dadi Bodvarsson 76), Will Forrester, Eoin Toal, Paris Maghoma (George Thomason 74), Kyle Dempsey (Aaron Morley 74), Randell Williams. Subs not used: Joel Coleman, Jack Iredale, Zac Ashworth, Luke Matheson, Conor Lewis.