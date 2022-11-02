WATCH: Hatters attacker Mendes Gomes scores wonderful bicycle kick for Fleetwood in Oxford draw

Carlos Mendes Gomes celebrates a goal for Luton this season with Admiral Muskwe

Town attacker Carlos Mendes Gomes continued his rich vein of form in front of goal with a wonderful overhead bicycle kick during Fleetwood Town’s 1-1 draw with Oxford United in League One on Tuesday night.

The Cods took the lead with the first attack of the game when Mendes Gomes netted his brilliant strike after just 65 seconds, a fifth goal in seven appearances for Scott Brown’s side.

After the break, the hosts drew level when Gatlin O’Donkor found the net midway through the second period, as Mendes Gomes almost set up a winner, his pass eventually fired over by Danny Andrew.

The winger went close himself late on, forcing a good save from U’s keeper Simon Eastwood, as Fleetwood made it three games unbeaten to sit 15th in the table.

Former Celtic midfielder Brown said: “It was obviously a great start and we silenced the crowd, which we had wanted to do.

“Oxford are a fantastic team and they struggled to break us down.

“So from my point of view the first half was successful.

"They came at us more in the second – but we were always in the game, even in the 89th minute.”