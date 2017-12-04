Watson admits Luton were just too ruthless for Tynesiders

Gateshead boss Steve Watson conceded his side just couldn’t handle the ruthless nature of Luton’s attacking play during their 5-0 FA Cup defeat on Sunday.

The Heed were well in the game up until the hour mark, trailing to Olly Lee’s first half strike.

We huffed and puffed, but they were very ruthless in front of goal as they’ve proved all season. Steve Watson

However, Dan Potts and Elliot Lee then scored twice in the space of five minutes, while Danny Hylton and Luke Berry netted in stoppage time to put the final scoreline well in Town’s favour.

Watson said: “I’m disappointed with the final result, it goes without saying, as we knew how tough a task it was going to be to win the game.

“We spent large spells fully in the game, competing well and we had chances ourselves, but when the third goal went in for them, it was always going to be very, very tough.

“I’m just disappointed that we conceded two late goals to make the scoreline look probably a little bit worse than it was by the actual performance.

“We got in at half time 1-0 down and you’re still in the game, so the message at half time was we’re still very much in this game, there’s no reason why we can’t get the first goal second half.

“We huffed and puffed, but they were very ruthless in front of goal as they’ve proved all season, they’re the top scorers certainly in this country, maybe in Europe.

“The way things are going, there’s a lot of teams fall foul of how good they are in front of us and that happened to us as the game wore on.

“We created a lot of chances against a team who are at the very, very top of their game in a higher division.

“It was always going to be very, very tough, but second goal was vital and after the second and third, it was going to be very, very tough to come back.”