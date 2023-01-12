Watson believe Luton's identity under new Hatters boss Edwards is starting to show

Louie Watson on the ball against Wigan at the weekend

Luton midfielder Louie Watson believes that the identity new manager Rob Edwards wants to bring to the Hatters is already starting to shine through.

The former Forest Green and Watford boss has only been in his post for a touch under two months, taking over once Nathan Jones moved to Premier League Southampton in November.

He began with a 2-1 defeat at Middlesbrough, before a magnificent Christmas period in which the Hatters showed a number of different facets to their game when beating Norwich City, QPR and then Huddersfield Town.

Watson played 65 minutes of the last fixture from that trio, as he went on to gain another 75 during the 1-1 FA Cup draw with Wigan Athletic on Saturday, giving a brilliant performance in the holding midfield role, always eager to get on the ball, with Luton looking to build from the back more than they have done in the past.

On the changes that Edwards has tried to instil during his short reign so far, the 21-year-old said: “He’s trying to play a lot more football so it’s important that we don’t go from the way we were playing to playing football straight away as it’s good to get a progression.

"I feel like every game we’re stepping into now, you can see the identity coming out and that progression to a certain extent is important that it is slowly but surely.

"As soon as you start jumping into stuff that you’re not really used to that’s when errors can occur, so every single game I feel like the team is playing better and better and better and that’s important.

"Progression on the pitch and off the pitch, the boys have taken everything on board and it’s showing in the performances.”

Working under both Jones and now Edwards in his first few months at Kenilworth Road has been a good grounding to life in Bedfordshire for Watson too, after arriving from Derby County in the summer.

He continued: “Nathan Jones was a top manager and put us in a great position.

"They got play-offs last year, he was class with everyone and he left us in a good spot.

"Then the new gaffer has come in now and he’s been class too.

"You can see, everyone wants to run for him, everyone wants to perform for him and perform for the badge.

"He puts his arm around you, makes you feel good and he speaks highly of everyone.

"I think it's important you have that figure in the managerial job especially.

"It’s good to have someone like that who’s going to trust players and give you that confidence to go on to the field, step over the white line and enjoy yourself and play to the best of your ability.”

Although he had barely featured for his new side after joining, starting the Carabao Cup 3-2 defeat to Newport County and getting the final knockings of the 4-0 defeat to arch rivals Watford, Watson has shown no signs of nerves during his two starts, with a 95 per cent pass success rate at the Terriers.

It is a big part of his game too, as he added: “The way I grew up is get the ball, move the ball, pass and move, play forward as much as you can.

"It’s going to have benefits for the team, as it can create options for other people.

"Sometimes you might draw people out, you might not get the ball, but sometimes you might get the ball and you have an effect on the game, so it's important I continue to want the ball, no matter the situation.

