Watson happy to bide his time at Luton as he believes Town are ready to do 'something special'

Town midfielder Louie Watson

Luton midfielder Louie Watson is prepared to bide his time at Kenilworth Road after insisting that he feels the Hatters are on the verge of achieving ‘something special.’

The 21-year-old moved to Bedfordshire from League One Derby County in the summer, signing for an undisclosed fee under previous boss Nathan Jones, although injury stunted his progression in the early stages, only featuring in one Carabao Cup tie and making one brief substitute outing in the league.

Advertisement

That has all changed since Rob Edwards took over though, the Ireland U21 international starting the New Year’s Day 2-1 win at Huddersfield Town and then playing 75 minutes of Saturday’s FA Cup 1-1 draw with Wigan Athletic.

Speaking to the press, Watson is happy to remain patient in his bid for first team football, as he is excited about just what lies ahead for his new side, saying: “The boys have been class and if I’m not involved, it’s good to be in and amongst the group because everyone is class.

“You can talk about the chefs, stewards, staff around the ground – everyone is a good person and everyone works for the badge, so when you see the boys doing well, it’s not just the team that has that limelight.

“It’s good to shine the light on them as well because they do a lot for us, and we do a lot for them.

Advertisement

"So it’s a good balance at the club and it’s showing in the performances.

“Obviously Derby had their challenges and no-one at the club really put a foot wrong.

Advertisement

"Everyone tried their hardest to stay up, eventually it didn’t happen, but Derby was a top club, I’ve not got a bad word to say about them, everyone was good there.

"Obviously coming here now, it’s shone a light on Luton as well.

Advertisement

"From top to bottom, everyone works at 100 per cent and the club is punching above their weight.

"This group is ready to do something special and they are ready to make that next step.

Advertisement

"That winning mentality is the mentality that we need.”

Prior to Watson’s arrival, Luton went close to reaching the Premier League last season, as they finished in the play-offs, before an injury blighted squad hindered them in the semi-finals, beaten 2-1 on aggregate by Huddersfield Town.

Advertisement

This time around, three wins over Christmas has propelled the Hatters up to seventh and they could jump as high as third with a win over West Bromwich Albion tomorrow.

The midfielder continued: “ Everyone here is ready for that next step, but it’s important that we show it in the position that we’re in.

Advertisement

"So, we’ve just got to continue what we are doing, do the basics well, do it right every day in training, in recoveries, in games, in the cup, in the league – it doesn’t matter.

"That’s what the team has in abundance. Everyone works at 100 per cent and that’s the most important part of it really.

Advertisement

“Everyone has that goal in mind to get promoted, but first and foremost it’s important to take every game as it comes, pick up as many wins as we can.

"The boys were class throughout the festive period and when I got my chance it was nice to tip it off with a win on a personal note.

Advertisement

"Then you’ve got players like Reece Burke coming back from injury and chipping in with a goal to win the game to get us three points.

"It was nice to see as he’s gone through a tough period and as this team shows, we’re a family at the end of the day, so it’s nice to see other people showing as well.

Advertisement

Having played just 18 senior games in his fledgling career, Watson is the baby of the bunch in a group of Town’s midfielders that include Allan Campbell, Jordan Clark, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and before his injury, Henri Lansbury.

It’s a quartet he is eager to learn from too, knowing the battle for a place will only improve his game too, saying: “Everyone that’s fighting for that spot are top players at the end of the day.

Advertisement

"You’ve got players who have played at the top level of football, you’ve got players who are striving to get there.

"It’s good competition and that’s what we are all here for.

Advertisement

"Competition is the best way to get wins, because if there is competition for places, there is competition to perform as well, so when you get your chances, it is important that you take them.

“Coming here showed me how honest the group is.

Advertisement

"There are no individual people who want the limelight, everyone wants to share it and it shows in the performances.

"It is a team and the boys, since I’ve been here, have been nothing but nice to me.

Advertisement

"I haven’t got a bad word to say about anyone, not the staff, nor the players, and it’s made it an easy transition.”

Going up against the Baggies this weekend will be a real marker of Luton’s promotion ambitions this term as the visitors rock up at Kenilworth Road as the in-form team in the league, having won eight of their last nine matches since Carlos Corberan was appointed, conceding just twice in that time.

Advertisement

If selected then Watson is eager to carry on the kind of impressive form that saw him win the star man award when taking on the Latics last Saturday, adding: “You should take training as a game, so no matter if it’s my first start, no matter if I made an appearance against Watford, you’ve got to take everything seriously.

"If you do the basics well every single day then the game should take care of itself.

Advertisement

“Every player wants to play football, so wanting to play is going to be on everyone’s mind.

"You’ve got to stay patient, got to be ready and when the chance comes that’s when it’s your time to take it.

Advertisement