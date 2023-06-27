Watson insists leaving Luton for Swansea role was the 'best move' for his career

Luton’s former chief operating officer Paul Watson believes that leaving the newly-promoted Premier League Hatters and moving to Championship side Swansea City as sporting director was the ‘best move’ for his career.

The former football agent joined Kenilworth Road as general operations manager in 2018, promoted to his new role midway through the 2021-22 season, before officially departing for a new role at the Liberty Stadium on Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although it comes when Town have just reached the top flight for the first time in over 30 years, Watson felt it was the right call to leave, as he told the Swans’ official website: “It’s taken a bit of time, but I am excited to get down to work with the project here.

Luton's chief operating officer Paul Watson has moved to Swansea City - pic: Michael Steele/Getty Images

“I really enjoyed my five years at Luton with a good staff and foundation, but I felt this was the best move for my career after speaking to the ownership group and hearing their plans for the future from this point.

“I hope I can come in and have an influence, and get the club into a better place in the next few years.

“The facilities here are of Premier League standard, and so are the staff.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I have had a warm welcome, it has been a whistle-stop tour, but you can see there is a lot of talent here and if we can mould a team that matches the level of facilities then we won’t be doing too bad.

“I have accumulated a lot of knowledge over the last five years, and I am hopeful of bringing that here and helping us have a clear plan of how we want to recruit, how we want to play and bring through our own players.