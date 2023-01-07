Watson urges Hatters to keep up their winning mentality in FA Cup clash with Wigan

Louie Watson is hoping to make his FA Cup debut this evening

Midfielder Louie Watson has urged the Hatters to maintain their winning mentality when facing fellow Championship side Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup this evening.

Luton go into the contest on the back of a superb Christmas period in which they took nine points from nine by beating Norwich City, QPR and then Huddersfield Town.

Watson, who started the final match against the Terriers, playing 65 minutes at the John Smith’s Stadium, is in line to keep his place when Town host the Latics at Kenilworth Road, when the game kicks off at 5.30pm.

Although boss Rob Edwards has intimated there may be a few changes, it is a tie that both he and the former Derby youngster are desperate to win and extend their sequence of victories, as Watson said: “I feel like taking the foot off the gas is not what this team’s about.

“No matter if it’s the league, no matter if it’s the cup, it’s important that we keep that winning mentality and we just continue to progress, as everyone can feed off that.

“Progressing in the cup is only going to benefit you in the league as well, so I don’t think anyone’s going into the cup thinking, let’s just focus on the league.

“Everyone’s going into the cup thinking, lets just keep the run going and that’s the most important thing for us.”

For Watson, he is looking forward to the chance to finally make his debut in the world’s oldest cup competition after being unfortunately denied his opportunity when at the Rams in the 2020-21 campaign.

He continued: “I’ve never actually played an FA Cup game, so hopefully it’s going to be a game that I can affect and enjoy.

“The FA Cup is a special cup, we’re going to look forward to it and come away with a win.

“Funnily enough it was supposed to be my first start and the team got struck with Covid, so that had a detriment to me, but you’ve got to stay ready and be patient.

"The next FA Cup game I had a niggle so hopefully this is the chance that I can take.”

Although the magic of the competition has diminished for some over the years, despite being 21 years of age, the Irish U21 international revealed the competition is still a firm personal favourite, saying: “The FA Cup is a special cup.

"You’ve got all teams from England in it and the best team wins at the end of the day so it is a special cup, I don’t think anyone else would say different,

“Growing up all I remember is Arsenal winning a few.

"The upsets is what we like to see, you love seeing teams from lower leagues get a couple of wins here and there, have a good run, that’s what the FA Cup’s about.

"It’s about football in itself taking over and everyone enjoying themselves and let the best team win.”

With Luton having an excellent recent history in the cup too, heading to Newcastle United in 2018 and Chelsea in 2021, narrowly edged out 3-2 by the Blues in the fifth round last season, Watson would love to go up against another Premier League side this year, adding: “Everyone wants to play against the best teams.

