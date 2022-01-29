Welsh international Lockyer isn't getting carried away despite Town making it four wins from six in the Championship

Luton defender Tom Lockyer

Defender Tom Lockyer won’t be getting too carried away despite the Hatters’ excellent run of form continuing on Tuesday night.

The centre half was on target, netting his first goal in a Luton shirt, along with striker Elijah Adebayo for a 2-1 victory over Bristol City which made it four wins from their last six Championship matches, stretching back to well before Christmas, as Town climbed to 10th in the table.

They could cut the gap on the play-off places to just three points with a win over Blackburn Rovers this afternoon, as Lockyer said: “It’s not a bad time to hit some form, but it can change easily in this league like we know.

"Normally we’re quite good at bouncing back from defeats and draws, we try not to get too dragged down or two carried away either way, but it was great to get a win.

“It’s (midweek triumph) massive, it wasn’t pretty at all, we had to dig in, show character.

"We knew they were going to put pressure on us, it’s what we expected.

"We didn’t play well at all, but if you’d have said to the fans, 'we’re going to go home with three points tonight,' they’d have taken it regardless of how that was.

“We’d love to turn up every week and bop teams off the park but it’s not going to be like that in the Championship."

Although it was Lockyer’s first start since November 27 due to an ankle injury, it was Luton's fourth match in 11 days as they are in their most congested part of the season following a spell of 29 days off due to Covid.

The Welsh international continued: “It’s really tough going three games in a week so the whole squad’s going to have to be used like you’ve seen.

"It’s (the team) a massive change from last week (against Sheffield United) when we had the three games.

"We’ve all got to be ready and three points is a good start, full focus on Saturday now, we’ll have to rest and recover and look forward to that.

"A win’s a win, the team spirit is unbelievable, the boys have to be patient and it’s hard at times, but everyone wants the best for the team.

"So whether you’ve got to sit and wait patiently for your time then so be it, but everyone’s off the same hymn sheet and we’re all rooting for each other which is brilliant.”

Standing in Town’s way of making it five wins from seven is a Blackburn side who have their own lofty ambitions this season, a stunning run of form shooting them up the table to sit in second place.

On the test of Tony Mowbray's side, Lockyer added; “Every game is massive now.

"Bristol City came here, they’re not top of the league and they gave us a good game, so we’re fully expecting Blackburn to come and have a right go at us.

"We’ll rest and recover, I’m sure the squad will be utilised again, so we’ll have to wait and see with regards to that.