Luton’s Premier League rivals West Ham United have signed Ajax striker Mohammed Kudus in time for their trip to Kenilworth Road on Friday night.

The 23-year-old Ghanaian international has penned a five year contract at the London Stadium, as the Hammers shelled out a reported £38m to win the race for his signature against fierce competition from some of Europe’s leading clubs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kudus joined Danish club Nordsjælland as a 17-year-old back in 2018 and then moved to Ajax in July 2020 to join up with head coach Erik ten Hag, now in charge of Manchester United.

Mohammed Kudus celebrates scoring for Ghana at the World Cup Finals last year - pic: Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Last season, he scored 19 goals in all competitions with seven assists too, including efforts against Liverpool, Napoli and Rangers in the Champions League.

He has also won 24 caps for his country, scoring seven goals, including twice in the 3-2 World Cup Finals group stage 3-2 victory over South Korea last year.

Kudos now joins Edson Álvarez, Dinos Mavropanos and James Ward-Prowse in bolstering the Hammers squad and could get his first run-out when the unbeaten Irons, who topped the league on Saturday, head to Luton this week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Manager David Moyes told the club’s official website: “I’m delighted we’ve been able to bring Mohammed to West Ham United.

"He’s a terrific young talent, who has already shone at the very highest level for Ajax in the Champions League and made well over 150 senior appearances at the age of 23 – so it was no surprise to see so many top clubs chasing his signature this summer.

“The fact we’ve been able to attract a player of his undoubted quality to London Stadium shows the pull West Ham have now – the board and Tim deserve huge credit for getting this one over the line.”

Kudus himself added: “I’ve been dreaming to play in a league like this since I was a kid.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’ve been dreaming of this moment and I’m so happy to be here, but it doesn’t stop here, I want to keep going.

“I try my best to entertain the fans as I think that’s what football is all about.

"I’m just here to do my best and help the team.

"I’m really happy to be here, I will fight for the badge.