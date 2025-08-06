West Ham youngster wants to prove to himself he can get to the next level with Luton

Hammers youngster signs on for the season at Kenilworth Road

New Luton signing Gideon Kodua is determined to prove to himself that he has got what it takes to go all the way to the very top during his loan spell with the Hatters this season.

The 20-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road from Premier League side West Ham United in the summer, as he joined up with Town boss Matt Bloomfield for a third time in his career already, having had two previous stints at Wycombe Wanderers when the Luton chief was in charge of the Chairboys. Kodua had a stellar upbringing with the Hammers, reaching double figures in the U18s Premier League in two successive seasons, bagging four goals in 10 Premier League 2 outings as well.

He also went on to captain the U18s to FA Youth Cup glory in 2023 when thrashing Arsenal 5-1 in the final at the Emirates Stadium, scoring a wonderful long range strike himself in the triumph over their fiercest rivals, while also being voted the Irons’ outstanding scholar and presented with the Dylan Tombides Award.

Town's new signing Gideon Kodua - pic: Liam Smith

After his two spells at Adams Park where he made 30 appearances in League One, scoring two goals, but only featuring six times from the start, Kodua is now looking to arrive fully in the game, and is confident he can do just that with the Hatters as well, saying: “I feel like with my personality, people just naturally gravitate towards me, so hopefully I can add something to the group which I know I will and just gel really.

"I want to bring goals, that’s something I’m definitely going to work on this season. Getting more goals, assists and just contributing to the team really, being exciting off either flank. I’m nowhere near my ceiling, that’s why I’ve come here to improve, just better myself and showcase myself to the Luton fans and to the world really.

"My family are happy, they’ve steered me in the right direction also, always helping me along my journey keeping me calm when I’m not and just doing literally everything they can to help me. I just want to prove myself, or prove to myself that I can really do this and get to the next level and where I want to be, basically just showcase myself really.”

Kodua, whose deal could well be turned into a permanent one at the end of the campaign, with Town having an option to buy, also thinks that he has every chance of achieving his goals in what he has already seen is a tight-knit group at Kenilworth Road, adding: “It’s massive. I feel like when the group is really close you can see it on the pitch in terms of everyone backing each other with tackles and how they speak to each other. I think togetherness is a really big thing in a club, wanting to win together, there's nothing better than that.”