What time is the FA Cup draw? Luton Town's third round ball number revealed, plus TV channel and streaming details

Premier League and Championship clubs enter the draw for the third round of the FA Cup tonight, with Luton Town in the hat.

Here's EVERYTHING you need to know about this evening’s draw:

What time is the draw?

The FA Cup third round draw will be conducted at 7pm on Monday, December 2 (tonight).

How can I watch the draw?

Luton fans can watch the draw live on BBC Two.

Can I stream it on my mobile device or laptop?

You’ll be able to watch live footage of the draw on the BBC’s iPlayer service, but you still need a TV licence.

Who are the biggest teams Luton could draw?

In terms of big-boys, there’s the usual Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool, Leicester City, Tottenham and Manchester United.

What about non-league teams?

Luton could potentially face AFC Fylde, Boston United, who will play Rochdale in a replay alongside Eastleigh and Hartlepool United who earned second-round replays against Crewe Alexander and Exeter City respectively.

Solihull Moors are also still in the hat, they take on Rotherham United after the third round draw has taken place.

Will any ex-Luton players be involved in the draw?

Unfortunately not. The BBC have opted for ex-Arsenal legend Tony Adams and former Manchester City and Aston Villa star Micah Richards.

What ball number are Luton?

Luton are ball number 23 in the draw.

When will the third round games be played?

Third round matches are scheduled to take place between January 3 and January 6, 2020.

What are the FA Cup draw ball numbers in full?

1 AFC Bournemouth

2 Arsenal

3 Aston Villa

4 Barnsley

5 Birmingham City

6 Blackburn Rovers

7 Brentford

8 Brighton & Hove Albion

9 Bristol City

10 Burnley

11 Cardiff City

12 Charlton Athletic

13 Chelsea

14 Crystal Palace

15 Derby County

16 Everton

17 Fulham

18 Huddersfield Town

19 Hull City

20 Leeds United

21 Leicester City

22 Liverpool

23 Luton Town

24 Manchester City

25 Manchester United

26 Middlesbrough

27 Millwall

28 Newcastle United

29 Norwich City

30 Nottingham Forest

31 Preston North End

32 Queens Park Rangers

33 Reading

34 Sheffield United

35 Sheffield Wednesday

36 Southampton

37 Stoke City

38 Swansea City

39 Tottenham Hotspur

40 Watford

41 West Bromwich Albion

42 West Ham United

43 Wigan Athletic

44 Wolverhampton Wanderers

45 Blackpool

46 Portsmouth

47 Shrewsbury Town

48 Coventry City or Ipswich Town

49 AFC Fylde

50 Tranmere Rovers

51 Oxford United

52 Exeter City or Hartlepool United

53 Eastleigh or Crewe Alexandra

54 Forest Green Rovers or Carlisle United

55 Solihull Moors or Rotherham United

56 Gillingham

57 Rochdale or Boston United

58 Peterborough United

59 Burton Albion

60 Newport County

61 Fleetwood Town

62 Port Vale

63 Northampton Town

64 Bristol Rovers or Plymouth Argyle