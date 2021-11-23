Where Luton Town, QPR, and Millwall are expected to finish in intriguing final Championship table
Luton Town have put in a fairly mixed start to their Championship campaign.
The Hatters currently lie 11th in the table, with six wins, six draws, and six defeats from their opening 18 matches.
That middling run of form has left them with 24 points – five adrift of the play-offs and nine clear of the drop zone.
But can they hope to turn their fortunes around over the course of the remainder of the season?
FiveThirtyEight have meticulously simulated the last 28 games of the campaign to predict how the Championship’s final standings will look by the time May comes around.
But where will Luton finish when all is said and done?
We’ve gathered all of the details you need to know, including the percentage probability of them making the play-offs, below...