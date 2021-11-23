Where Luton Town, QPR, and Millwall are expected to finish in intriguing final Championship table

Puma EFL match ball. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The Hatters currently lie 11th in the table, with six wins, six draws, and six defeats from their opening 18 matches.

That middling run of form has left them with 24 points – five adrift of the play-offs and nine clear of the drop zone.

But can they hope to turn their fortunes around over the course of the remainder of the season?

Points: 96 Goal Difference: +59 End of season probability: Promotion - 89% (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

FiveThirtyEight have meticulously simulated the last 28 games of the campaign to predict how the Championship’s final standings will look by the time May comes around.

But where will Luton finish when all is said and done?

We’ve gathered all of the details you need to know, including the percentage probability of them making the play-offs, below...

Points: 89 Goal Difference: +35 End of season probability: Promotion - 69% (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Points: 79 Goal Difference: +23 End of season probability: Play-offs - 54% (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Points: 74 Goal Difference: +11 End of season probability: Play-offs - 46% (Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

Points: 68 Goal Difference: +8 End of season probability: Play-offs - 33% (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Points: 68 Goal Difference: +2 End of season probability: Play-offs - 29% (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Points: 66 Goal Difference: +3 End of season probability: Play-offs - 25% (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Points: 65 Goal Difference: +6 End of season probability: Play-offs - 23% (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Points: 64 Goal Difference: +5 End of season probability: Play-offs - 22% (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Points: 64 Goal Difference: +0 End of season probability: Play-offs - 20% (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

Points: 64 Goal Difference: -1 End of season probability: Play-offs - 19% (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Points: 62 Goal Difference: +2 End of season probability: Play-offs - 16% (Photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images)

Points: 62 Goal Difference: -2 End of season probability: Play-offs - 14% (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Points: 60 Goal Difference: -3 End of season probability: Play-offs - 12% (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Points: 60 Goal Difference: -1 End of season probability: Play-offs - 11% (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Points: 59 Goal Difference: -9 End of season probability: Play-offs - 9% (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Points: 57 Goal Difference: -8 End of season probability: Relegated - 8% (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Points: 55 Goal Difference: -15 End of season probability: Relegated - 10% (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Points: 55 Goal Difference: -15 End of season probability: Relegated - 12% (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Points: 50 Goal Difference: -20 End of season probability: Relegated - 23% (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Points: 48 Goal Difference: -16 End of season probability: Relegated - 31% (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Points: 44 Goal Difference: -23 End of season probability: Relegated - 46% (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Points: 42 Goal Difference: -34 End of season probability: Relegated - 58% (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)