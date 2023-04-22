News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM
12 hours ago Health Secretary ‘plans to pursue legal action’ over RCN strike
13 hours ago Airbnb’s quirkiest rentals you can stay in this summer
14 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
18 hours ago Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk take key roles after Raab’s resignation
19 hours ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits

Whites defender Drameh vows to get even better during loan spell with Luton

Wingback determined to become more of an influence for the Hatters

By Mike Simmonds
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 08:10 BST- 2 min read

Luton’s on-loan Leeds United defender Cody Drameh believes there is still plenty more to come from him in a Hatters shirt during his time at Kenilworth Road.

The 23-year-old has been a starring performer in his 14 outings since arriving on loan from Elland Road in January to replace James Bree.

Contributing two assists, and making on average over three tackles per game, a stat bettered only by fellow loanee Marvelous Nakamba, the former England youth international started off impressively in the 1-0 victory over his former club Cardiff.

Most Popular

He has gone to make the right wingback slot his own, with some terrific displays, which are only getting even better too.

Excellent in the 2-0 win at Rotherham last weekend, Drameh also produced another fine 90 minutes on Wednesday night, with one terrific cross in particular leading to an opportunity for Cauley Woodrow, as Town fought back to draw 1-1 draw with Reading.

Although content with his efforts so far, Drameh, whose forays forward means that with Alfie Doughty on the left, Town have a genuine two-pronged wing attack these days, said: “I’m happy with it, but I feel like I still want more, more goals, more assists.

"I’m trying to have a bigger influence on the game, but I’m happy, I’ve just got to keep it going.

Town wingback Cody DramehTown wingback Cody Drameh
Town wingback Cody Drameh

“I have high standards of myself.

"When I came in we were fourth in the league and in the play-offs, so I had to hit the ground running.

"Then try to keep up with these guys as I don’t want to let them down, so just keep the standards going.”

At the AESSEAL New York Stadium on Saturday, Drameh was responsible for Luton’s second goal just moments after half time, as he produced an audacious bit of skill to beat his Whites team-mate Leo Hjelde, on loan at the Millers, before sending over another cross that saw Wes Harding handball for a penalty, converted at the second attempt by Woodrow.

It was as good as an assist for the defender, who admitted he hadn’t gloated over his fellow Leeds player in the aftermath, saying: “No, I didn’t speak to him, I wanted to be humble in victory.

“That’s my team-mate at the end of the day in the summer, so I didn’t really speak to him, but it was good to see him.

“I like to receive the ball in tight areas and try things, have freedom on the pitch, fortunately that time it came off.

“It doesn’t count on my stats (as an assist), but if you want to speak to the league and try and convince them otherwise, I’ll be happy for you to do that!”

Related topics:Leeds UnitedElland RoadJames BreeCardiff