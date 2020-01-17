Why Luton Town are facing a race against the clock to seal new signings before Nottingham Forest clash

Luton Town face a race against the clock if they are to secure new signings ahead of the visit trip to Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Graeme Jones has been coy on transfers so far this season - however, Luton may look to strengthen given their position in the Championship table.

But the club will need to finalise deals quickly if they want to be included in the squad for the clash against Forest on Saturday afternoon.

EFL rules stipulate that all paperwork relating to a transfer must be submitted to and approved by “12 noon on the last working day before the date of the first league match.”

Although no activity is expected this morning, if the Hatters do make a breakthrough they have until midday today to secure any new signings - otherwise, they won’t be able to feature until Derby County's visit on Tuesday, January 28.