Action from Luton's FA Cup win at Wigan Athletic on Tuesday night

Wigan Athletic have issued a club statement reminding supporters that anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated in any form following incidents in their recent matches at the DW Stadium, including Tuesday night’s FA Cup third round replay with Luton Town.

Following the game, in which the Hatters triumphed 2-1 thanks to Elijah Adebayo’s stoppage time winner, the Latics received reports of objects being thrown towards their own fans by fellow Wigan followers.

It means that closer checks will be made at Town’s second trip to Greater Manchester this weekend, as the statement on Athletic’s official website read: “Following recent incidents at Wigan Athletic fixtures, the Club would like to remind supporters that anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated in any form.

“Over recent weeks, issues have been raised regarding the behaviour of a small minority of the Club’s supporter base, especially during games at the DW Stadium.

“During the Club’s fixture against Sunderland over the Festive Period, the Club was alerted to significant damage made by supporters in the East Stand toilets - damages that were repaired by the Club at a cost.

“In addition to this, during this week's Emirates FA Cup replay with Luton Town, the Club received a number of complaints from Latics fans regarding the throwing of objects in the East Stand towards fellow Wigan Athletic supporters during the game.

“Therefore from Saturday’s game with Luton Town onwards, steward checks will be in place across the DW to ensure that supporters are sat in correct seats, and to prioritise the safety of all supporters when inside the Stadium.

“At the DW Stadium, the Club would also like to remind supporters that persistent standing is not permitted.

“As a Football Club, Wigan Athletic work under a safety certificate as an all-seater stadium, therefore standing for prolonged periods of time not only breaches ground regulations, but is a potential safety issue and can ruin the matchday experience for others.

“Everyone attending, working or taking part in a football match has the right to feel safe and valued, and the Club encourages all supporters to continue to play their part.

“The support that the Club and current ownership have seen in recent years has been magnificent, and realise that the actions of a minority do not reflect the whole Wigan Athletic fanbase.